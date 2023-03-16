THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

