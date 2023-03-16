StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.