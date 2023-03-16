Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

