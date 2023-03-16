Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tredegar Trading Down 4.5 %

Tredegar stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tredegar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2,210.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.