StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Terex Stock Down 6.1 %

Terex stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

