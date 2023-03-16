Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TCI opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $47.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

