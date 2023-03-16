StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Performance
TEF opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
