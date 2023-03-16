StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

