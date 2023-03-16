TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $697.13 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $717.92 and its 200-day moving average is $634.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,713 shares of company stock worth $204,370,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

