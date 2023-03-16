Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 6th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,861.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911,579 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $902,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 83,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,004.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

