California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $96,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

