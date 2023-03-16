Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,998,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $366.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.