Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. FMR LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

