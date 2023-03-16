Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $60.48.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.