Sam Sang-Koo Shim Acquires 5,000 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $432.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

