Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expands By 15.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.49%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

