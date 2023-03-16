Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expands By 15.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands
In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ACCO Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.85.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.49%.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.