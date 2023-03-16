Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in February

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

