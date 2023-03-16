Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $4,243.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,353.59. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,243.73 and a 52 week high of $4,243.73.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
