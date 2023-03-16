Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $4,243.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,353.59. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,243.73 and a 52 week high of $4,243.73.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

