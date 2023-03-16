Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hulic Price Performance

HULCF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

