Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
