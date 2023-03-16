Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

CARV stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carver Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

