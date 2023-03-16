ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $179,049,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

