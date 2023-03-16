ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
