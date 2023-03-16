Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Increases By 14.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $11.95 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

