Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

AMD opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

