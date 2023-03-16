Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %
AMD opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
