Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Grows By 14.7%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

