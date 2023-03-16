LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.53.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.