Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.59 and a 200 day moving average of $457.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

