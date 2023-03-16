Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Webster Financial (WBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently:

3/16/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2023 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Get Webster Financial Co alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.