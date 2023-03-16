Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

TSM stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,567,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,071,000 after purchasing an additional 730,052 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

