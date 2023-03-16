Weiss Asset Management LP Has $459,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

