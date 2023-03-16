Weiss Asset Management LP Has $414,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $22,401,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOW opened at $422.26 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.