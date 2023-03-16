Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 20,534 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

APP stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

