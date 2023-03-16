Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 135,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $10.17 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

