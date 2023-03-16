ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,125 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ClimateRock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Price Performance

ClimateRock stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

