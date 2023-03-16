Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

