Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

