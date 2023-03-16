Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $201.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

