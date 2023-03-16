Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $542.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.66 and its 200-day moving average is $545.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

