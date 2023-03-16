Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,203 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

