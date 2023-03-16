Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,716,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.