StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

SPWH stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 78,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

