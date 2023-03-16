StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
SPWH stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.