SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,396,125. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

