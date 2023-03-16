Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

