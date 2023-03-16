Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.44.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
