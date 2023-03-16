S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

