S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
S&T Bancorp Price Performance
S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77.
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
