Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

