STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

