SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
SSR Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,839,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,706,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 859,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
