Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.