StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRDX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Surmodics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Surmodics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Surmodics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Surmodics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Surmodics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

