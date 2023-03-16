Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,554 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

