CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 70 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,415.68 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,454.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,383.11. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

